Govt aims to raise India's fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25: FM
New Delhi: The government aims to raise India's fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
By 2022-23, the government also proposes to raise fish production to 200 lakh tonnes, Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21 in the Parliament.
"Growing of algae, sea-weed and cage culture will also be promoted. Our government will involve youth in fishery extension through 3,477 Sagar Mitras and 500 Fish Farmer Producer Organisations. We hope to raise fishery exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2024-25," she said.
The government also proposes to put in place a framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources, she added.
Youth in coastal areas benefit through fish processing and marketing, the minister said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Citizenship Amendment Act : Opposing it is betrayal1 Feb 2020 1:40 PM GMT
Gateway to the South1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
Galleries weigh in on relevance of an art marketplace1 Feb 2020 1:38 PM GMT
LIC will be IPO of the decade; will provide huge fillip to...1 Feb 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Govt permits five-fold increase in deposit insurance cover...1 Feb 2020 1:15 PM GMT