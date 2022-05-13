Govt aims to build 18,000 km of highways in FY23: Gadkari
New Delhi: The government is committed to expanding the national highway network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of highways in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50 km per day, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
Gadkari further said the government's overall target is to develop 2 lakh km of National Highway Network by 2025.
The road transport and highways minister emphasised that constructing world class road infrastructure in a time bound and target oriented way is essential.
"Ambitious targets to fulfil the ambitions of New India! Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodiji, we are committed to expanding the NH network across the country with the aim of constructing 18,000 km of NHs in 2022-23 at a record speed of 50km per day," he said in a tweet.
India's national highway construction slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country.
The pace of national highway (NH) construction in the country had touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM bats for creation of more dists to accelerate dev work12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Awareness drive being held to showcase welfare schemes12 May 2022 8:08 PM GMT
CM opens renovated Town Hall12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Property tax: NKDA collects 25% more than previous year12 May 2022 8:07 PM GMT
TMC deputes leaders to meet party workers daily at Trinamool Bhavan12 May 2022 8:06 PM GMT