Government to launch incentive scheme to support 75 start-ups

New Delhi: The government will soon launch a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in areas of telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The scheme will be launched by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector enterprise under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), he said.

Singh said instructions to this effect have been conveyed to the members of BIRAC, which has as its chairperson Renu Swarup, who is also the DBT secretary.

"The government will soon launch a special incentive scheme to support 75 startups in areas of telemedicine, digital health and artificial intelligence to coincide with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being celebrated from August 15 this year," the minister said.

Interacting with the board of directors of BIRAC, Singh said the challenge to identify the top 75 innovations is the most appropriate task in the 75th year of India's Independence.

This will promote research and development in the health sector at a time when the world is dealing with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jitendra Singh said.

Singh exhorted senior officers to make efforts to reduce turnaround time while supporting startups to retain the edge over the private

sector.

He also called upon the board of directors of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to give startup applicants particular themes to focus on different aspects of tackling COVID-19.