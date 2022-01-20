Global unemployment to reach 207 million in 2022: ILO report

Geneva: Global unemployment is expected to remain above pre-COVID-19 levels until at least 2023 and is estimated at 207 million this year, almost 21 million more than in 2019, according to a report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) that gives assessments on how labour market recovery has unfolded worldwide.

The Geneva-based United Nations agency has downgraded its forecast for labour market recovery in 2022, projecting a deficit in hours worked globally equivalent to 52 million full-time jobs, relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. The previous full-year estimate in May 2021 projected a deficit of 26 million full-time equivalent jobs.

While this latest projection is an improvement on the situation in 2021, it remains almost two per cent below the number of global hours worked pre-pandemic, according to the ILO World Employment and Social Outlook Trends 2022 report.

The report warns of slow and uncertain recovery as the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on global labour markets.

It also cautions that the overall impact on employment is significantly greater than represented in these figures because many people have left the labour force.

The downgrade in the 2022 forecast reflects, to some extent, the impact that recent variants of COVID-19, such as Delta and Omicron, are having on the world of work, as well as significant uncertainty regarding the future course of the pandemic, it said.

The report warns of the stark differences in the impact the crisis is having across groups of workers and countries.

These differences are deepening inequalities within and among countries and weakening the economic, financial and social fabric of almost every nation, regardless of development status. This damage is likely to require years to repair, with potential long-term consequences for labour force participation, household incomes and social and possibly - political cohesion, it said.

The report notes that effects are being felt in labour markets in all regions of the world, although a great divergence in recovery patterns can be observed.

The European and the North American regions are showing the most encouraging signs of recovery, while South-East Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean have the most negative outlook, it said.

The disproportionate impact of the crisis on women's employment is expected to last in the coming years, it said, asserting that the closing of education and training institutions will have cascading long-term implications for young people, particularly those without internet access.

The world of work has been fragile since the onset of the pandemic two years ago. Globally, we are witnessing rising inequality and poverty, driven by disruptions to the labour market. The new labour market forecast can be vital for policy planning for a country like India, where most of the work is informal, to prevent further employment losses and reductions in working hours, said Dagmar Walter, Director, ILO DWT for South Asia and Country Office for India.

Sustainable recovery is possible, but it must be based on the principles of decent work, including health and safety, equity, social protection, and social dialogue, Walter said.

The report gives assessments on how labour market recovery has unfolded worldwide, reflecting different national approaches to pandemic recovery and analysing the effects on different groups of workers and economic sectors.

The ILO report shows that, as in previous crises, temporary employment created a buffer against the shock of the pandemic for some. While many temporary jobs were terminated or not renewed, alternative ones were created, including for workers who had lost permanent jobs. On average, the incidence of temporary work did not change.

It also offers a summary of key policy recommendations aimed at creating a fully inclusive, human-centred recovery from the crisis at both national and international levels.

These are based on the Global Call to Action for a Human-Centred Recovery from the COVID-19 Crisis that Is Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient, which was adopted by the ILO's 187 Member States in June 2021.