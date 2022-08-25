Gem & jewellery exports down marginally at `24,913 cr in July

Mumbai: India's gem and jewellery exports declined marginally to Rs 24,913.99 crore ($3,129.91 million) in July compared to the year-ago month, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Thursday.

The overall exports stood at Rs 25,157.64 crore ($3,375.62 million) during the same month of the previous year, GJEPC said in a statement.

"July and August are traditionally dull seasons for gem and jewellery exports. However, the shipments were marginally lower due to the jump in exports of plain gold jewellery," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said.

According to the GJEPC data, the overall gems and jewellery exports during the April-July period rose by 10.99 per cent to Rs 1,03,931.14 crores ($13,367.91 million) compared to Rs 93,640.44 crores ($12,655.55 million) in the same period of the previous year.

During July, however, the total gross export of plain gold jewellery jumped by 24.22 per cent to Rs 2,591.67 crores ($325.59 million) compared to Rs 2,086.41 crores ($280.02 million) recorded in July 2021, which mainly gained traction post the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the GJEPC stated.

We are seeing good traction in plain gold jewellery exports post the CEPA signed with the UAE. We hope to see the successful conclusion of similar FTAs with the UK and Canada soon, which will further boost exports from India," Shah said.

There is consistent, robust demand for jewellery from key global markets and the next few months will be a crucial period for exporters as they get into high gear to fulfil the holiday season orders, he said.

"The strong performance at the recently concluded India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) show in Mumbai and the upcoming International Gem & Jewellery Show (IGJS) in Dubai later this year will further give a fillip to exports, Shah added.

Meanwhile, according to GJEPC data, the overall gross export of Cut and Polished diamonds (CPD) declined 7.56 per cent to Rs 15,387.93 crores ($1,933.32 million) compared to Rs 16,646.69 crores ($2,233.82 million) posted in July 2021.

For the April-July 2022 period, provisional gross export of silver jewellery grew 30.04 per cent to Rs 8,231.76 crores ($1,057.7 million) compared to Rs 6,329.98 crores ($854.39 million) for the same period in the previous year.

Provisional gross shipment of coloured gemstones during April-July grew by 44.06 per cent to Rs 938.06 crores ($120.88 million) against Rs 651.16 crores ($87.99 million) in the same period last year.

During April-July 2022, provisional gross export of polished lab-grown diamonds surged by 78.32 per cent to Rs 4,842.57 crores ($622.73 million) compared to Rs 2,715.65 crores ($366.65 million) for the same period in the

previous year.