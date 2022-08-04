GatiShakti's Network Planning Group suggests three railway projects

New Delhi: The Network Planning Group constituted under PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has examined and recommended three railway projects, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

These projects are doubling of rail lines namely Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar, Katihar-Mukuria, Katihar-Kumedpur; gauge conversion of Pachora-Jamner and its extension up to Bodwad.

"All three projects are extremely important with a view to ensuring faster movement of goods in the hinterland which will accelerate the logistics efficiency and bring reduction in logistics costs," it said.

The ministry said Gorakhpur Cantt-Valmikinagar is a single rail line affecting the freight movement. Its doubling at a cost of Rs 1,120 crore is expected to improve the logistics efficiency significantly, the ent added.

Doubling of Katihar-Mukuria and Katihar-Kumedpur sections will help in the movement of cargo from Kolkata Port to Virat Nagar (Rajasthan). The Pachora -Jamner project in Maharashtra would be 84 kilometre long. It would be developed at a cost of Rs 955 crore.

"This project will provide bypass double line railway connectivity for Jalgaon and Bhusawal. It will provide faster freight movement from JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust) to Nagpur and eastern region of the country," it said.

"Through PM GatiShakti NMP, it shall be possible to implement these projects in the next five years within estimated cost," it said.