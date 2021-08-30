Gatishakti to ensure timely execution of NIP projects

New Delhi: The ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore-Gatishakti programme will provide the framework for timely implementation of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) initiative with minimal cost overruns, Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Monday.

A holistic infrastructure development programme that aims to boost employment opportunities and productivity of industries, Gatishakti was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15. The initiative is set to be launched in September.

"Gatishakti provides the implementation framework for NIP. Gatishakti basically ensures that the National Infrastructure Pipeline is implemented in time and as per the original estimated cost, with very little overrun of costs and time," Aramane said.

He did not provide specific details about Gatishakti.

The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects and the numbers have expanded since then. The projects identified under this ambitious programme are estimated to require an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore during FY 2020-25 period.

Both the initiatives will play a key role in bolstering infrastructure development activities amid the country striving to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the near future.

"So, without Gatishakti, NIP implementation will be a huge problem. So, it is essential that we implement Gatishakti along with the NIP so that full efficiency is harvested," he said.

Replying to a question, he said the entire process of launching the InvIT has been completed, NHAI also has discussed with various investors and there is a very good response.

"Canadian pension funds have shown interest (in NHAI InvIT), and some other investors from abroad are also interested.

"Domestic FIIs and other companies who are involved in the tolling contracts will also be interested in taking the stake," Aramane, who is also chairman of NHAI, said.

According to him, there shall not be any problems in terms of the investments.

"We are going with an appropriate size of the package, around 350 to 400 km. So, monetising that in a very appropriate fashion shall not be a problem," he said.

According to a recent Niti Aayog document, the NHAI InvIT issue is envisaged to be privately placed and the indicative value of the fundraising from the current tranche underway is about Rs 5,000 crore.

"The fundraise and issue listing is expected to be completed during FY22 subject to market conditions and stabilisation of toll revenues in wake of COVID-19," it had said.

The first tranche of the InvIT is expected to consist of 586 km of NH assets in Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Bihar.

The second tranche of follow-on-issue of the InvIT is also being explored by NHAI, it noted. InvITs are pooled investment vehicles that draw institutions and wealthy individual investors with returns from underlying assets, such as toll roads.

On award of new NHAI projects in 2021-22, Aramane said this year's achievement has been better than the previous year.

"We have already constructed 3,100 km of National Highways this financial year (April-August 15), so we hope to cross all the target sanctioned, award as well as construction by the year-end," he said.

Asked what steps have been taken by the ministry to ensure the quality of road construction, Aramane said the quality of construction is a major concern for our ministry because the quantum of work has increased and the number of contractors has also gone up.