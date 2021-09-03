Gatishakti scheme to provide framework for NIP plan: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said Rs 100 lakh crore-Gatishakti scheme will provide a framework for the National Infrastructure Pipeline programme and make Indian products more competitive by cutting down logistic costs and improving supply chains.



Addressing the American Chamber of Commerce's (AMCHAM) 29th AGM, Gadkari also sought investments in the road sector from insurance and pension funds of the US.

"Our government is soon going to launch the national master plan of (the) Prime Minister -- Gatishakti scheme of more than Rs 100 lakh crore for holistic and integrated infrastructure development in India," he said.

The Gatishakti scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15. The initiative is set to be launched this month.

"The Gatishakti master plan will provide the framework for the NIP programme and is aimed at making Indian products more competitive by cutting down logistic costs and improving supply chains," the road transport and highways minister said.

According to the minister, infrastructure development will play an important role in India's aim to become a $5 trillion economy.

"India's supply chain infrastructure is getting momentum. The government is investing $1.4 trillion in infrastructure development through NIP," he said.

Gadkari also said that his ministry through NHAI is planning to raise $15 billion through the monetisation of highways in the next five years.

Noting that India has got huge economic potential and viability available for pension and insurance funds in Indian road infrastructure, he said, "We can offer you good returns, (and) huge potential of economically viable projects".

The minister pointed out that India is allowing 100 per cent FDI in the road sector, and there is a huge opportunity for joint ventures.

Gadkari also noted that India is also ready to welcome investments in solar energy and green hydrogen.

"We are looking for prospects of green hydrogen as a potential source of energy. You can invest in technology for green hydrogen," he added.

Gadkari said he is working for a more sustainable transport system like ropeways and hyperloops.

"Investment in mobility technology is welcome... I request you to participate financially on the technological front," he said.

The minister also said that India is seeking the use of innovative technology and materials in road construction, and is open to adopting guidelines for use of new materials and technology.

Gadkari pointed out that the bilateral trade between India and the US has grown from $16 billion to $149 billion in the last two decades and is projected to reach more than $500 billion by 2025.

The minister also stressed that there is the scope of technology transfer, innovation and research and development between India and the US.

According to Gadkari, India has about 6 million km of the road network, which is the second-largest in the world.

To encourage long term investment into infrastructure, Gadkari said the government is in a process of setting up a new development finance institution (DFR).

The institution is being set up at a capital base of Rs 20,000 crore and will have a lending target of Rs 5 lakh crore in three years.

He said the government is developing integrated inland waterways, air connectivity and road network at large.

Moreover, Expressing concern over quality and delay in various highway projects, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged consulting engineers and DPR engineers to introspect and find ways to remove the deficiencies and improve quality.

The Road Transport and Highways minister said some of the quotes received by NHAI for various projects are so low that one wonders if they include the salary of the workers and good work.

The experience of the ministry with independent engineers and DPR engineers has been mixed as they have played a great role in creating excellent infrastructure, but some projects which needed to be completed in 2-4 years are languishing for decades, Gadkari said.

He was interacting with consulting engineers at a meeting held in his office on Wednesday.

"Self introspection by consultants will lead to what went wrong and steps needed for timely completion, Nitin Gadkari said.