GAIL's two environmental awareness campaigns bag Silver & Bronze 'Goafest 2022 ABBY One Show Awards'

New Delhi: GAIL's two campaigns "Interdependence "– a global campaign for awareness against climate change and "Hawa Badle Hassu" – A web series advocating clean energy and clean environment wins Silver and Bronze "Goafest 2022 ABBY One Show Awards" respectively under branded content and entertainment category.

Interdependence campaign bagged silver ABBY One Show Awards, a coveted recognition for any campaign, and GAIL campaign being only one from any PSU receiving such an accolade.' Megha's Divorce' short film, a part of 11 International short films, under Interdependence campaign was showcased and promoted across the world. The film showcased the Indian context on Delhi's Air Pollution raising awareness on environment and climate change both nationally and internationally. "Interdependence" is a global campaign patronized by United Nations and organized by Art for the World, An NGO associated with United Nations Department of Public Information (UNDPI) based in Geneva, Switzerland.

ABBY One Show Awards Bronze awarded "Hawa Badle Hassu" is an Environmental Sci-Fi thriller web series for creating awareness for clean energy and clean environment. "Hawa Badle Hassu" is a web series with a total of forty minute run time broken into 4 episodes. Each episode tackles crucial spaces and aspects pertaining to Environment (pollution). The first episode focuses on 'Home Environment' and as the story progresses it moves to cover topics like 'Education and career building options around environment', 'Outdoor Environment' and finally escalates to 'Global Environment'.

GAIL, as a responsible corporate, is committed to a cleaner environment which is an integral aspect of GAIL's corporate value system and is firmly entrenched in the very mission statement. GAIL has been supporting The Hawa Badlo an initiative which connects with the citizens on digital platform for creating awareness for better air and environment and for providing solutions for curtailing the effects of air pollution.

Both of the above branded audio visual content led campaigns are innovative and unique initiatives towards topical and relevant issue of clean environment and climate change. GAIL strives to continue such awareness initiatives advocating sustainable growth, better environment and healthier lives.