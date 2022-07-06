GAIL to invest in startups operating in focus areas
New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas transmission and distribution firm, on Wednesday said it will invest in startups operating in focus areas and is now seeking investment proposals from startups. The investments will be done through GAIL's startup initiative 'Pankh'.
"GAIL has now opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the startups operating in focus areas which mainly include natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, logistics, electric mobility, bio manure marketing, nanomaterials, IoT and data mining, environment, health and social," the firm said in a statement.
Further details of focus areas are available on GAIL website https://gailonline.com under the 'GAIL Pankh' Section.
"The startups interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through the link 'GAIL Pankh' on the GAIL website. The current solicitation round will remain open till July 31, 2022," it added.
