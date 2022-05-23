GAIL lays natural gas pipeline for HMEL refinery at Bathinda
New Delhi: State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab as it looks to take the environment-friendly fuel to all corners of the country. This is a step towards making natural gas available to large customers, the company said in a statement.
The gas receiving station for the pipeline was inaugurated by Prabh Das, Managing Director and CEO, HMEL in the presence of Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL; Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Engineers India Ltd and Deepak Gupta, Director (Projects), GAIL, it said. "The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of Rs 142 crore.
"The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda," it said. GAIL is India's largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.
The DBNPL is a part of the National Gas Grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states.
The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments.
It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks in places like Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandi Gobindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda and CGS
Ludhiana.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India, Japan are 'natural partners': PM Modi tells Indian community23 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Khadi commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is Delhi's new LG23 May 2022 6:58 PM GMT
PM headed Inter-State Council reconstituted23 May 2022 6:57 PM GMT
Saudi Arabia bans travel to India, 15 other countries over Covid...23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT
Mumbai civic body keeps isolation ward ready in hospital23 May 2022 6:56 PM GMT