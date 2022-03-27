Gail continues to pay for LNG imports from Russia in dollar

New Delhi: India's largest gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd continues to pay for the LNG it imports from Russia's Gazprom in US dollars and will seek exchange rate neutrality in case payments are sought in any other currency such as Euro, two sources said.

GAIL has a deal to receive 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually on a delivered basis from Russia's Gazprom. This translates into 3 to 4 cargoes or ship loads of super-cooled natural gas every month.

"The contract with Gazprom provides for making payments in US dollars," a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. "Payments become due 5-7 days after the delivery of the LNG cargo. The last payment was made on March 23, which was in US dollars."

An LNG shipload was received on March 25 and its payment will be due in early April. There is no indication that the payment for this cargo will be in a currency other than US dollar, sources said.

"So far, the US dollar payment continues without any problem," another source said. "Gazprom has so far not communicated anything to GAIL about change in payment mode."

Sources said the last payment was settled through State Bank of India (SBI) - the bank that has been used to pay for imports from Gazprom since the start of supplies in June 2018.

GAIL, they said, has so far not received any written communication from Gazprom for change in the currency for settling the payments.

"In case the reports of Gazprom wanting to switch payment to Euro come true, it needs to be examined how the change in currency mentioned in the signed contract can be done," one of them said. "In case such a request comes, GAIL will seek exchange rate neutrality in switching the payment to Euro from US dollar. Those details will have to be worked out."

Gazprom reportedly is looking to wean away from the US currency after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US and European nations have imposed sanctions on Russia for the military action but have so far excluded energy trade from the sanctions. Russian banks continue to be on the main financial messaging SWIFT system, enabling payments for commodities bought or sold.

"As long as SWIFT is available to settle payments, there should be no problem of paying for the LNG imports, be it in US dollars or Euros," a source said. "The only concern that GAIL could have is the exchange rate. Currently it is favourable to make payments in Euros but if it changes with rupee strengthening against US dollar, then GAIL would want to be protected."

GAIL had in January 2018 taken advantage of Russian energy giant's inability to deliver LNG from the previously agreed Schtokman project in the Barents Sea, to renegotiate price agreed in 2012.