Fuel demand recovery continues in August, diesel sales 8% less than pre-Covid level

New Delhi: India's fuel demand recovery continued in August as sales of the nation's most used fuel, diesel, inched towards pre-Covid levels on easing of pandemic-related restrictions, preliminary sales data showed on Monday.

Petrol sales are already above pre-Covid levels and diesel is 8 per cent short.

State-owned fuel retailers sold 0.98 million tonnes of petrol in the first half of August, up 9.4 per cent from the year-earlier period. It was 3.7 per cent higher than pre-Covid petrol sales of 0.95 million tonnes in August 1-15, 2019.

Sales of diesel - the most used fuel in the country - rose 18.5 per cent to 2.11 million tonnes during August 1-15, 2021 over the previous year, but was down 7.9 per cent from August 2019.

This is the third straight month that showed a rise in consumption since March.

Fuel demand had recovered to near-normal levels in March before the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 infections led to the re-imposition of lockdowns in different states, stalling mobility and muting economic activity.

Consumption in May slumped to its lowest since August last year amid lockdowns and restrictions in several states. .

On July 30, S M Vaidya, Chairman of India's largest oil firm IOC, had stated that petrol consumption has risen over pre-Covid levels as people prefer personal transport over public transport.

Diesel sales, he said, were likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by Diwali in November if a third wave of Covid infections does not lead to the reimposition of lockdown.

ATF consumption, which had seen the most severe fall as air travel was restricted beginning March 2020, is likely to return to normal by the end of the current fiscal in March, he had said.

Consumption of LPG, the only fuel which showed growth even during the first lockdown because of free supplies by the government to the poor, rose 6.5 per cent year on year to 1.06 million

tonnes in August 1-15. It was however 2.5 per cent lower than August 2019.