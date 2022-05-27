FTA: EU to launch formal dialogue with India soon
New Delhi: European Union Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has said the EU will formally launch negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement with India "very soon".
He has held a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the WEF meet in Geneva.
"Excellent meeting with Minister Goyal @PiyushGoyal from India. Will formally launch Free Trade Agreement negotiations very soon, according to a tweet by Dombrovskis.
India's Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam in April had said that India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will restart negotiations for their long-pending free trade agreement in June.
The proposed agreement, officially dubbed as Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) between India and the EU has been stalled since May 2013 due to several issues.
BTIA is a proposed comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated by the two sides.
India's merchandise exports to EU member countries stood at about $65 billion in 2021-22, while imports aggregated to $51.4 billion.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
HC allows Sharjeel Imam to approach trial court for bail26 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Centre withdraws offer to sell 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
India fastest growing economy among G-20 countries: PM26 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Govt mulls scrapping requirement of forest clearance for exploration...26 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Chief Minister, not Governor, to be Chancellor of state-run varsities26 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT