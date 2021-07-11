Franklin Templeton unitholders to get `3,303 crore in 5th tranche

New Delhi: SBI Funds Management (SBI MF) will distribute the fifth tranche of Rs 3,303 crore to unitholders of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund's six shuttered schemes during the week beginning Monday.

With this, the total disbursement will reach Rs 21,080 crore, amounting to 84 per cent of assets under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Under the first disbursement in February, investors received Rs 9,122 crore, while Rs 2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12, Rs 2,489 crore during the week of May 3 and in the latest disbursement during the week of June 7, investors were paid Rs 3,205 crore.

"SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of Rs 3,302.75 crore to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of July 12, 2021," the spokesperson said.

The amount to be distributed to unitholders will be paid by extinguishing proportionate units at the net asset value dated July 9, this year, he added.

The payment will be made electronically to all eligible unitholders by SBI MF, which has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.

In case the unitholders' bank account is not eligible for an electronic payment, a cheque or demand draft will be issued and sent to their registered address by SBI MF.

In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI MF to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

Franklin Templeton MF shut its six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the

bond market.