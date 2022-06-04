Forex reserves rise by $3.854 bn to $601.363 bn
Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion in the week ended May 27, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves rose by $4.230 billion to $597.509 billion.
During the reporting week, the rise in forex reserves was due to an increase in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) and the gold reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
FCA increased by $3.61 billion to $536.988 billion in the week ended May 27.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by $94 million to $40.917 billion.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $132 million to $18.438 billion.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shah reviews security situation3 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Govt ratifies 8.1 pc EPF interest rate for 2021-223 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata announces new industries near Singur alongside bountiful...3 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
'Europe should not consider its problems world problems'3 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
'National parks must have ESZ of 1 km from its boundaries'3 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT