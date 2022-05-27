Forex reserves rise $4.23 bn to $597.51 bn: RBI
Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by $4.23 billion to $597.509 billion for the week ended May 20 on the back of a high accretion of core currency assets, according to RBI data.
The country's foreign exchange reserves had declined by $2.676 billion to $593.279 billion in the previous reporting week ended May 13.
During the reporting week, the rise in the reserves was mainly on account of a drop in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, as per weekly data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. FCAs increased by $3.825 billion to $533.378 billion in the week.
Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves increased by $253 million to $40.823 billion.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) climbed $102 million to $18.306 billion, RBI said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
NCB gives Aryan Khan, 5 others clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case27 May 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Seven soldiers killed in road accident in Ladakh's Tuktuk27 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
J&K HC orders exhuming body of third civilian27 May 2022 7:25 PM GMT
Ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala gets 4-year jail term in DA case27 May 2022 7:23 PM GMT
8th anniversary of BJP govt: PM to hold roadshow in Shimla27 May 2022 7:22 PM GMT