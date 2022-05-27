Forex reserves rise $4.23 bn to $597.51 bn: RBI

Mumbai: India's forex reserves increased by $4.23 billion to $597.509 billion for the week ended May 20 on the back of a high accretion of core currency assets, according to RBI data.

The country's foreign exchange reserves had declined by $2.676 billion to $593.279 billion in the previous reporting week ended May 13.

During the reporting week, the rise in the reserves was mainly on account of a drop in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and gold reserves, as per weekly data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. FCAs increased by $3.825 billion to $533.378 billion in the week.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAs include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $253 million to $40.823 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) climbed $102 million to $18.306 billion, RBI said.