Forex reserves decline $4 bn to $603.93 bn on slide in gold assets

Mumbai: Sliding from a lifetime high, India's forex reserves declined by $4.148 billion to reach $603.933 billion for the week ended June 18 due to a fall in gold and currency assets, RBI data showed on Friday.

The forex kitty had surged by $3.074 billion to a record high of $608.081 billion in the previous reporting week.

The foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, declined by $1.918 billion to $561.540 billion for the reporting week, as per data by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCAinclude the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves. After a $490 million rise in the previous week, the gold reserves declined by $2.170 billion to $35.931 billion, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund dipped by $14 million to $1.499 billion. India's reserve position with the IMF also decreased by $46 million to $4.965 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.