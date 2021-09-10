Ford to stop production, sell only imported models in India

New Delhi: After nearly three decades of struggling to make a mark in India, US auto major Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it will stop vehicle production at its two plants in the country and will sell only imported vehicles going ahead as part of a restructuring exercise.

The company, which invested about $2.5 billion at its Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Sanand (Gujarat) plants, has accumulated operating losses of around $2 billion in India in the last ten years. Its decision will impact over 4,000 employees and 150 dealer principals who operate over 300 outlets.

It will, however, continue to manufacture engines from its Sanand plant which will be exported to the company's global operations.

With shutting down of the vehicle manufacturing operations, the automaker will stop selling vehicles such as the EcoSport, Figo, Endeavour, Freestyle and Aspire, which are produced from these plants.

In an announcement, Ford said it will wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022. "As part of our Ford+ plan, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to deliver a sustainably profitable business longer-term and allocate our capital to grow and create value in the right areas, Ford Motor Company's president and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Despite investing significantly in India, Ford has accumulated more than $2 billion of operating losses over the past ten years and demand for new vehicles has been much weaker than forecast, he noted.

"I want to be clear that Ford will continue taking care of our valued customers in India, working closely with Ford India's dealers, all of whom have supported the company for a long time. India remains strategically important for us and, thanks to our growing Ford Business Solutions team, will continue to be a large and important employee base for Ford globally," Farley stated.

The automaker said that it will focus on growing its Ford Business Solutions capabilities and team in the country, as well as engineering and engine manufacturing for export.

With more than 11,000 team members currently in India, Ford Business Solutions plans to expand to provide more opportunities for software developers, data scientists, R&D engineers, and finance and accounting professionals, in support of the Ford+ plan to transform and modernise Ford globally, it added.

More than 500 employees at the Sanand Engine plant, which produces engines for export for the best-selling Ranger pickup truck, and about 100 employees supporting parts distribution and customer service, also will continue to support Ford's business in India, the company said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said that for the company to continue investing in vehicle manufacturing in India, it needed to show a path forward to a reasonable return of investment. "Unfortunately, we are not able to do that and now we are left with no other option, but to restructure the business in India," he noted.

Mehrotra said the company tried several options to bring about a viable business plan, including introduction of new products, emerging market operating model to bring down costs, potential collaborations with OEMs such as Mahindra and even contract manufacturing.

"Unfortunately, no matter what we tried or investigated, because there are tons of these scenarios that we looked at including manufacturing footprint consolidation, but whichever scenario we tried or investigated, all our projections show that we will continue to deliver suboptimal returns on shareholder investment," he added.