Flipkart's Shopsy crosses 2L user mark

New Delhi: Flipkart's Shopsy on Tuesday said it onboarded more than two lakh users within a month of its launch, and announced the launch of a zero-commission marketplace.

In July, the e-commerce major had launched 'Shopsy' to help individuals become resellers of goods in their network via platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Leveraging their local network, Shopsy users are able to share catalogues of a wide selection of 15 crore products offered by Flipkart sellers over social media and communication apps and place orders on behalf of potential customers.

Shopsy has launched a zero-commission marketplace that will help organise and bring smaller sellers across fashion, grocery and home categories, online, a statement said on Tuesday. This will further enable and amplify the supply of products and catalogues on the platform, and spur e-commerce growth across tier II cities and towns, it added.