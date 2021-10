Five IPOs to hit market in H1 of Nov; seek to raise over `27,000 crore

New Delhi: After a month long gap, the primary market is heading for a busy time, with five firms including Paytm parent One97 Communications and policybazaar parent PB Fintech have lined up their IPOs in the first half of November to raise over Rs 27,000 crore collectively.

The other three firms whose initial share-sales are set to open are Sapphire Foods

India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises and microcrystalline cellulose manufacturer Sigachi Industries.

The IPOs of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, and Fino Payments Bank are currently open for public subscription. The three-day initial share-sales of Nykaa and

Fino Payments Bank will conclude on November 1 and November 2, respectively. Nykaa is looking to raise Rs 5,352 crore through its IPO, while fintech firm Fino Payments Bank is seeking to mobile Rs 1,200 crore through the initial share-sale.

Together, these seven companies will raise nearly Rs 33,500 crore through initial share-sales. Of these, a major chunk will be garnered by technology based companies. Prior to these, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had floated its Rs 2,778-crore in initial share-sale on September 29.

"Bull markets are the best times when any company going public seems to get better premiums and valuations on the business," Prateek Singh, Founder and CEO, LearnApp.com.

"Tech companies in particular get a better premium because of their ability to scale exponentially, which is why we are seeing many tech startups raise cash by going for an IPO this time," he said. He, further, said that the trend of technology based companies going public to continue in the immediate future until the market calms down and moves downward. So if the markets fall in the future, the IPOs will

also reduce.

So far in 2021, as many as 41 companies have floated their IPOs to raise Rs 66,915 crore and Devina Mehra of First Global said the year should be closing with Rs 1 lakh crore primary market fundraise.

Apart from these, PowerGrid InvIT, the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the Power Grid Corporation of India mopped up Rs 7,735 crore through

its IPO and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust raised Rs 3,800 crore via its initial share-sale.

The fund raising so far in this year is way higher than Rs 26,611 crore collected

by 15 companies through initial share-sales in the entire 2020.

Such impressive fund raising through IPOs was last seen in 2017 when firms mobilised Rs 67,147 crore through 36

initial share-sales. Mehra, founder of First Global and Smallcase portfolio manager, said, "Anytime any route for raising funds is available, everyone jumps in till it is at

the stage of a frenzy. We have seen that happen several

times in the past in the IPO market as well - happens every few years. The IPOs will

keep coming till the market remains favourable." She

also advised investors to remain cautious.

"Just because an IPO is a very fancied one or is very heavily oversubscribed doesn't mean that it will do well in the coming years. Many fancied consumer tech IPOs globally like Uber, Lyft etc have not done well in the aftermarket," she added.

Dgital firm One97 Communications, which operates under Paytm brand name, is set to come out with it Rs 18,300-crore IPO on November 8. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and Rs 10,000 crore from offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece, which implies that the firm's valuation stands at Rs 1.44 lakh crore-Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

"The biggest merit for Paytm's IPO would be that they have so much more diversified regulatory access under one roof. This focus on diversification means that none of their particular business books has depth unlike other major players who focus more on specialising," Nikhil Kamath,

Co-founder, True Beacon and Zerodha, said.