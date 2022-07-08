FinMin exempts excise duty on ATF purchases by Indian carriers for overseas flights
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has exempted domestic airlines running international flights from 11 per cent basic excise duty on ATF or jet fuel bought from oil marketing companies.
In a notification, the ministry said that ATF supplied as fuel to domestic carriers on international routes would continue to be exempted from basic excise duty from July 1.
Confusion arose on the leviability of the excise duty on domestic airlines for their foreign flights after the government on July 1 slapped a Rs 6 per litre special additional excise duty (SAED) or duty on the export of jet fuel.
Oil companies were of the view that with the levy of export duty, domestic carriers would be liable to pay 11 per cent basic excise duty for the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) they purchase for running overseas flights.
The Finance Ministry's clarification that excise duty would not be applicable on domestic carriers for foreign flights brings them back at par with foreign airlines for which the fuel is exempt from duty as per the Chicago convention.
KPMG Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said "the potential levy of excise duty on ATF supplies to a foreign going aircraft has proactively been exempted by the Government, with no excise duty (basic or special) being applicable on such supplies.
"This alignment to the taxability as existent pre-imposition of excise duty on exports is a much welcome move for the airline industry, specifically in the backdrop of increasing ATF costs," Jain added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after...8 July 2022 12:07 PM GMT
One more arrested in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl in...8 July 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Saddened beyond words at tragic demise of one of my 'dearest friends': ...8 July 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Murmu to meet Bengal's BJP lawmakers on Saturday, seek their support...8 July 2022 10:38 AM GMT
Cong seeks withdrawal of order allowing national flag import, dubs BJP ...8 July 2022 10:34 AM GMT