'Finance professionals should keep learning, take on as many challenging opportunities as possible'

For this week's column, we interviewed Shargun Saiganesh, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the US Municipal Banking & Markets division at one of the largest Global Banks. He is a distinguished financial services professional working in New York and has over 13 years of experience in roles across various large organizations. We asked him about his current role and guidance for young professionals starting out in Financial Services.

Shargun, thanks for your time. Tell us about your journey. How did it all start and where did you study?

Thanks for speaking with me. I was born in Chennai but grew up in Pune, India. I completed my schooling in Pune as well and went to Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT) for my Bachelors in Computer Engineering.

I worked for a few years in India before moving to the US for my Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Fordham University in New York, specializing in Finance.

How did you land in your current role?

After graduating from business school, I did a few years of Management Consulting, before joining the Bank in 2014. After a brief stint in the Structured Notes trading group, I transitioned to the U.S Municipal Banking & Markets division, a large and critical group within the Bank. In 2018, I was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the division.

Tell us more about what you do now and what your group does?

Our division services public sector clients in the Unites States – States, Cities, Counties and other local municipalities. We help these clients with their financial needs, which enables them to provide essential services to their constituents and taxpayers.

This may include projects for affordable housing, education, infrastructure (roads, bridges, airports, tunnels), clean water, healthcare, power & utilities, and transportation within the US Our objective is to help our clients and communities achieve all their financial goals, from capital raising, financing to treasury services and liquidity support.

As Chief Operating Officer of the division, I oversee the strategy, regulatory engagement, business development and operating footprint of the entire division of over 350 personnel. It is a role critical to the smooth functioning of the division and the services we provide to public sector clients within the U.S., which ultimately helps their constituents.

What drives you in your career now and what tips do you have for young professionals in Financial Services?

Our goal of helping public sector clients provide essential services to their constituents drives me every day. This involves coming up with innovative capital markets solutions to satisfy their financial needs.

I am faced with unique challenges on a daily basis, but the ability to work with a great team and collectively devise solutions to tackle those challenges provides me with great satisfaction. There's always something new to learn in the business and that continually propels me.

For those starting out in the industry, I would encourage them to constantly keep learning and take on as many challenging opportunities as possible. The resulting experiences often set one up for success and help build skillsets to successfully take on anything that comes one's way.