Finance Minister takes stock of MSME dues

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation about outstanding payments to micro, small and medium enterprises, especially by CPSEs and central government agencies.

Top officials including Secretary in the Department of Financial Services Debasish Panda, MSME Secretary A K Sharma, among others, were present in the meeting.

As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May this year, MSME dues from central government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) should have been paid in 45 days.

"Since the month of May 2020, regular follow-up and concerted efforts have been made by Government of India, particularly by the MSME Ministry for payment of these dues. Particular focus was placed on CPSEs and central government agencies for payment of dues to MSMEs," an official statement said.

As a result, over Rs 21,000 crore of MSME dues have been paid in past 7 months by central government agencies and CPSEs, it added. The statement by the MSME ministry said the highest level of procurement was achieved in October of over Rs 5,100 crore and payment of over Rs 4,100 crore.

It further said going by the reports received in first 10 days for November, this level of performance is expected to be surpassed as procurement of about Rs 4,700 crore and payment of about Rs 4,000 crore have already been reported.