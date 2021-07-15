Exports up 48.34%; trade deficit at $9.37 bn in June

New Delhi: The country's exports rose by 48.34 per cent to $32.5 billion on account of healthy growth in shipments of petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, leather and marine goods, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Imports in June too rose by 98.31 per cent to $41.87 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $9.37 billion as against a trade surplus of $0.79 billion in the same month last year.

During April-June 2021, the exports increased by 85.88 per cent to $95.39 billion. Imports expanded to $126.15 billion during the first three months of the fiscal as against $60.44 billion in the same period last year, the data showed.

Trade deficit during the quarter was aggregated at $30.75 billion as against $9.12 billion during April-June 2020.

Oil imports in June were $10.68 billion, which were 116.51 per cent higher compared to $4.93 billion in June 2020.

During April-June 2021, the imports stood at $31 billion as against $13.08 billion during the same quarter previous fiscal.