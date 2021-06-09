Equity MFs see Rs10k cr inflow in May

New Delhi: Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of over Rs 10,000 crore in May, making it the third consecutive monthly infusion.

This was way higher than Rs 3,437 crore net inflow seen in April and Rs 9,115 crore in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Wednesday.

Prior to this, equity schemes had consistently witnessed outflow for eight straight months from July 2020 to February 2021. On the other hand, investors pulled out Rs 44,512 crore from debt mutual funds last month after infusing over Rs 1 lakh crore in April.

Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed an outflow of Rs 38,602 across all segments during the period under review, compared to an inflow of Rs 92,906 crore in April.

As per the data, inflow from equity and equity-linked open ended schemes was at Rs 10,083 crore in May.

Barring equity linked saving schemes (ELSS), which saw a withdrawal of Rs 290 crore, all the equity schemes have seen inflow last month. Further, Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflow of Rs 288 crore last month, compared to Rs 680 crore in April.