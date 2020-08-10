EPFO ensures hassle free service delivery through UMANG during Corona pandemic

New Delhi: The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has been a big hit among Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers enabling them to utilize services during COVID-19 pandemic from the comfort of their homes in hassle free manner.

Presently a PF member can access 16 different services of EPFO on their mobile phone using UMANG App. For availing these services an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO is required. EPFO's member-centric services on UMANG App got a big thumbs-up from its subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

On UMANG app a member can raise claim, track claim and know the status of claim raised. During the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, a total of 11.27 lakhs claims were filed online through UMANG App.

This was a whooping 180% increase compared to pre-Covid 19 period from December 2019 to March 2020, where only 3.97 lakhs claims were submitted through the app.

UMANG has enabled members overcome the mobility restriction induced by COVID-19 pandemic in accessing EPFO's services and thereby reduced the need to physically visit the offices of EPFO.

The most popular service availed by members through UMANG App is View Member Passbook. During the period from August 2019 to July 2020, this service attracted 27.55 crore viewership's by EPF members through EPFO Member Portal whereas the same facility of view Member Passbook through UMANG App attracted 244.77 crore API hits. The ease of access with a click of a button on their mobile app has seen more members preferring UMANG app over the portal.

To ensure safe and secure delivery of its services at the door steps on its 66 lakh pensioners, EPFO brought the facility of View Pensioner Passbook as well as updation of Jeevan Pramaan Patra on UMANG app. Both the services receive enthusiastic responses from existing pensioners.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, 18.52 lakhs API hits were received on View Pensioner Passbook service while 29,773 API hits were recorded on updating Jeevan Pramaan Patra service.