EPFO adds 18.36 lakh subscribers in June
New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 18.36 lakh new subscribers in June 2022, registering 43 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period, according to an official data. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had added 12.83 lakh net new subscribers in June 2021, the data showed.
The provisional payroll data of EPFO released on Saturday highlights that the organisation added 18.36 lakh net members in June 2022, a labour ministry statement said.
In June this year, the net member addition increased by 9.21 per cent as compared to May 2022. Out of the total 18.36 lakh members added during the month, around 10.54 lakh new members have been covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Incessant showers leave 25 dead, Himachal faces maximum brunt20 Aug 2022 7:00 PM GMT
'It will be Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024'20 Aug 2022 6:45 PM GMT
'India has established mechanism to resolve friction on Indo-China...20 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT
J&K admin claims misrepresentation of facts on inclusion of 25 lakh...20 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT
Court acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation...20 Aug 2022 6:38 PM GMT