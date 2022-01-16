Eight of top 10 cos add `2.34 lakh cr in m-cap

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added a whopping Rs 2,34,161.58 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL, Infosys and TCS emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex last week zoomed 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 69,503.71 crore to reach Rs 17,17,265.94 crore.

Infosys added Rs 48,385.63 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 8,10,927.25 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 42,317.15 crore to Rs 14,68,245.97 crore.

HDFC's valuation surged Rs 21,125.41 crore to Rs 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 18,650.77 crore to reach Rs 5,69,511.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 15,127.22 crore to Rs 4,53,593.38 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied by Rs 10,291.28 crore to Rs 4,72,686.80 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped Rs 8,760.41 crore to stand at Rs 3,95,810.41 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined by Rs 12,217.88 crore to Rs 5,55,560.85 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped by Rs 2,854.33 crore to Rs 8,56,439.28 crore.