Eight models among top 10 PV list of 2021: Maruti Suzuki

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said eight of its models featured in the top 10 passenger vehicles list of last year.

This is for the first time that eight models of the company made it to the top 10 list in a calendar year, MSI said in a statement.

The WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga, joined the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time, in 2021, it added.

"We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle. We will continue to make efforts to offer class-leading products and services to meet today's customer requirements," MSI Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava stated.

WagonR topped the list with over 1.83 lakh units, followed by Swift, Baleno and Alto800.