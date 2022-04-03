ED attaches assets of MRPL DGM, wife in money laundering case

New Delhi: Assets worth Rs 2.14 crore of a deputy general manager of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) and his wife have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

The official has been identified as Niranjan Gupta and his wife Priti Gupta.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate for attaching two flats in Kulai, Mangaluru and shares in demat accounts of the couple.

"Niranjan Gupta and his wife Priti Gupta had made huge cash deposits in their bank accounts from unexplained sources in order to conceal the actual nature with intent to launder money and utilised the proceeds of crime to acquire immovable properties and shares," the ED said in a statement.

The agency booked them after studying a CBI FIR that alleged that during 2012-2018, the accused (Niranjan Gupta) acquired huge assets in his name and in the name of his wife, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, it said.