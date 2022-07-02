East Central Railway posts record loading of 46.05 MT in 1st qtr

Hajipur: A record 46.05 million tonnes (MT) was loaded by East Central Railway in the first quarter (April to June) of the financial year 2022-23, which is an increase of 11.84 per cent as compared to 41.17 million tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Whereas in the month of June alone of the fiscal 2022-23, 15.68 MT of goods were loaded by East Central Railway, which is 20 per cent more than the 13.07 MT in the month of June of the previous financial year.

East Central Railway has received an initial income of Rs 5,817.07 crore from freight carried in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

This income is higher by 17.55 per cent as compared to Rs 4,948.48 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal 2021-22.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022-23 43.57 MT of goods were loaded by Dhanbad division, which is 12.12 per cent more than 38.86 MT in the first quarter of the previous financial year 2021-22.

Also, with a freight loading of 43.57 MT Dhanbad Division stood first among all the divisions of Indian Railways in terms of freight loading in the first quarter.

Dhanbad division is followed by Bilaspur division at second place with 41.35 million tonnes, Khurda road division at third place with 37.81 million tonnes and Chakradharpur division placed fourth with 35.16 million tonnes.