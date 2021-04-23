DPIIT sets up control room to monitor delivery, logistics

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Friday said it is setting up a control room to monitor internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during the pandemic.

Manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources can reach out to officials on - (011) 23062383, 23062975 or dpiit-controlroom@gov.in.

The telephone numbers will remain functional from 8 AM to 10 PM from Saturday.

The issues reported by the stakeholders through this control room will be taken up with the concerned state/UT governments, it said.

The department has decided to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to the common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to current restrictions imposed by various states/UTs because of the surge of COVID-19 cases. "DPIIT is setting up a Control room to monitor the issues of internal trade, manufacturing, delivery and logistics of essential commodities during COVID pandemic," it said.