DPIIT sends proposal for LEDs, ACs to EFC for approval

New Delhi: The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal (DPIIT) has sent a proposal for providing incentives to ACs and LED lights under the PLI scheme to the expenditure finance committee for appproval, an official has said.

In November, the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 6,238 crore outlay for these two sectors, air conditioners and LED lights, under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which aims at making Indian manufacturers' competitive globally.

"The department has sent the proposals for ACs and LED lights to the expenditure finance committee (EFC) for their approval," the official said.

Significant jump in capacity addition in the LED sector has helped the industry to cater to the domestic markets and "now there will be focus to boost its exports", the official

added.

The scheme would help India become self-reliant, boost manufacturing as well as enhance exports.