DoT mandates telecom infra firms to share assets with notified entities

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended registration rules of telecom infrastructure companies to provide access of their assets to entities that will be notified by the central government in public interest and for national security, an official notice said.

Earlier, sharing of assets like dark fibres, duct space and mobile towers of telecom infrastructure companies was allowed on mutually agreed terms with the other parties.

The norms amended on November 10 added that "IP-1 registration holders shall also share the above mentioned infrastructure with the entities as may be specified by the central government in the interest of national security and public interest as per the terms and conditions which may be specified by the central government".

Telecom infrastructure body Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), which represents companies like Indus Towers and American Tower Corporation, said that the amendment in the Scope of IP-1 registration has been addressed with regards to the implementation of National Cyclone Risk Mitigation project (NCRMP) and ensuring safety of the

citizens.