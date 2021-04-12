DoT extends restriction to satellite link services

New Delhi: Companies providing satellite connectivity services through gateway set-up in India will have to install network equipment as recommended by the government, according to new norms issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT).



At present, only BSNL has installed a satellite gateway through which it provides satellite-based communication services to authorised agencies like security forces, oil companies etc. As per the new norms, National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC ) will be the designated authority that can impose conditions for the procurement of telecom equipment on the grounds of "Defence of India" or matters directly related to national security.

DoT had already announced similar restrictions on telecom operators as well as internet service providers last month.

"In pursuance of condition 5.1, chapter 1 the licensor hereby amends the provision and operation of satellite based services using gateway installed in India under "sui-generis" licence agreement..." DoT said in the amendment to the licence agreement for procurement of telecom equipment.

The amendment was done on March 11 but updated on DoT website on Monday.

As per the new norms, with effect from June 15, such satellite service operators will be required to take permission from NCSC for upgradation of existing networks, utilising the telecom equipment not designated as trusted products.

The amendment is in line with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector which mandates all telecom service providers to install equipment from only government-approved vendors and sources.