Don't read too much into green shoots, it's a mechanical rebound: D Subbarao

New Delhi: Calling 'green shoots' of economic revival as a mechanical rebound, former Reserve Bank Governor D Subbarao says India's short and medium term growth prospects continue to remain grim and the government should not read too much into the economic activity coming back from the depressed base of lockdown.

Indian economy was in a troubled state when the pandemic hit the world. Before the COVID-19 crisis hit India, the real GDP growth had moderated from 7 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.1 per cent in 2018-19 and to 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

"I don't believe we should read too much into the green shoots that you refer to. What we've been seeing is just a mechanical rebound from the depressed base of the lockdown; it will be misleading to see it as a signal of a durable recovery," Subbarao said. He said the "short-term as well as medium-term prospects (for Indian economy) continue to be grim".

"The pandemic is still spiralling, the number of daily cases is rising and it is spreading to newer regions," he added.

On India's medium-term growth prospect, the former RBI governor said that the economy was in a troubled state when the COVID-19 crisis hit India.

"When the crisis is behind us and I hope that is soon enough these problems are going to be much bigger. Fiscal deficit is going to be much higher, the debt burden much larger and the financial sector in a worse shape," he said.

The World Bank last week projected India's fiscal deficit to rise to 6.6 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) and remain elevated at 5.5 per cent in the following year. This compares to the 3.5 per cent target set by the government. "Our medium-term prospects will depend on how effectively we resolve these challenges," Subbarao said.

With India's economic growth in pre-COVID 2019-20 fiscal slipping to the lowest in a decade, global and domestic agencies have indicated a sharp contraction in the GDP in the current fiscal. The estimated contraction ranges from 3.2 per cent to 9.5 per cent. This will be the first contraction in four decades.

Asked whether he sees any positive at all in this grim scenario, he noted that the rural economy has recovered better than the urban economy helped by several factors and the expanded MNREGA provided a lifeline when most needed.

Subbarao said that another big although less acknowledged positive is that the economy today has some basic safety-nets in place.