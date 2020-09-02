CS Vishwakarma take over as DGOF, Chairman of OFB

Kolkata: C S Vishwakarma, IOFS, takes charge as the Director General of Ordnance Factories (DGOF) and Chairman of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) w.e.f. September 1, 2020 from Hari Mohan, IOFS, who superannuated from service. Vishwakarma, an IOFS officer of the 1984 batch, holds a Masters Degree in Technology and a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering with Honours. Before taking over as the DGOF and Chairman, he was the Additional DGOF and Member of the Armoured Vehicles Group. In a career spanning 36 years, he has contributed significantly in various capacities across the country. Some of his assignments were at the Gun Carriage Factory Jabalpur, the Ordnance Factory Trichy, the Ordnance Factory Dehradun, the Ordnance Factory Kanpur, the Ammunition Factory Khadki (Pune), etc.

