Crude oil futures up 1.87 pc on spot demand, global cues
New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Tuesday gained 1.87 per cent to Rs 3,495 per barrel as participants widened their holdings tracking a positive trend overseas.
Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 64, or 1.87 per cent, to Rs 3,495 per barrel in 25,185 lots.
Crude oil for April delivery was up by Rs 66, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 3,523 per barrel with an open interest of 987 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 2.33 per cent at USD 47.84 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 2.14 per cent to USD 53.01 per barrel in New York.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UP govt denies charges by Kafeel Khan's wife3 March 2020 6:15 AM GMT
Gold futures gain Rs 129 to Rs 42,085 per 10 gm3 March 2020 6:02 AM GMT
Crude oil futures up 1.87 pc on spot demand, global cues3 March 2020 6:01 AM GMT
All MPs Should Ensure Peace, Harmony, Says PM At BJP Meet3 March 2020 5:45 AM GMT
Hyderabad social activist tests negative for COVID-193 March 2020 5:30 AM GMT