Crude oil futures decline on low demand
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Monday declined 1.49 per cent to Rs 7,725 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 117 or 1.49 per cent to Rs 7,725 per barrel with a business volume of 3,438 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.04 per cent lower at USD 97.59 per barrel and Brent crude was down by 0.46 per cent at USD 103.49 per barrel in New York.
