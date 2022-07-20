Crude oil futures decline on low demand
New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 1.73 per cent to Rs 7,917 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 139 or 1.73 per cent to Rs 7,917 per barrel with a business volume of 4,180 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.75 per cent down at USD 102.40 per barrel and Brent crude was down by 1.43 per cent at USD 105.81 per barrel in New York.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT