Crude oil futures decline on low demand

BY PTI20 July 2022 8:31 AM GMT

New Delhi: Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 1.73 per cent to Rs 7,917 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for August delivery fell by Rs 139 or 1.73 per cent to Rs 7,917 per barrel with a business volume of 4,180 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.75 per cent down at USD 102.40 per barrel and Brent crude was down by 1.43 per cent at USD 105.81 per barrel in New York.


PTI

PTI


