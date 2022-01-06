COVID-19 surge: Vibrant Gujarat Summit deferred

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, that was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10, in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to the Chief Minister's Office. The three-day summit was to be held in a big way to attract investments, and delegations from many partner countries and CEOs of top companies were supposed to participate in the event.

On Wednesday, the daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state's tally to 8,40,643. Also, Gujarat reported 50 new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 204, as per the state health department.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, after analysing the situation, has decided to postpone the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as of now, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron among people of the state, an official communication from the CM's said. The decision has been taken as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the world and the country, it said.

The entire state administration has now decided to focus its energy on how to deal with the rising cases of coronavirus. At present, the situation due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state is relatively under control due to the state government's action of testing, tracing and treating those infected by the virus, the

CM's office said.