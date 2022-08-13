Coffee Day June qtr net loss falls to `18 cr, revenue from ops at `210.5 cr

New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 18 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 117.28 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing on Friday night.

CDEL's revenue from operations climbed over two-fold to Rs 210.49 crore as against Rs 81.52 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Total expenses were at Rs 237.75 crore, up 17.96 per cent from Rs 201.54 crore in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from coffee and related business in April-June period of FY23 came in at Rs 189.63 crore as against Rs 67.16 crore earlier. Revenue from hospitality services stood at Rs 14.32 crore as against Rs 2.40 crore. CDEL also shared the results of its subsidiary Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates the popular coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

Coffee Day Global's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 189.63 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 67.16 crore in the pandemic-impacted June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its net loss reduced to Rs 11.72 crore as against Rs 89.49 crore in Q1 FY22. CCD's average sales per day increased to Rs 19,537 during the quarter as against Rs 8,558 in the April-June quarter last fiscal.