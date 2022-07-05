Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at `470.18 cr in Q1
New Delhi: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a total default of Rs 470.18 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of Rs 495.18 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.
"The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory
update.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reported a default of Rs 215.99 crore on the payment of the principal amount on loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions as on
June 30, 2022.
Besides, it has also defaulted in payment of interest of Rs 5.78 crore on the above, informed Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
While for unlisted debt securities such as NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) and NCRPS (Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares), the outstanding amount of default is Rs 200 crore as on June 30, 2022 along with a default in payment of interest of Rs 48.41 crore on
the same.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT