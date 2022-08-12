Coal supply to power plants jumps 17% in July as power demand rises
New Delhi: The supply of coal to electricity generating plants increased by 17.09 per cent to 58.45 million tonnes in July due to rise in power demand, the government data said.
The government in the last few months has taken various measures to ensure adequate availability of coal for power stations.
The total coal dispatch to power utilities stood at 49.92 million tonnes (MT) in July last fiscal, according to provisional data of the coal ministry. Overall dispatch of coal in the country went up by 8.51 per cent to 67.81 MT last month compared to 62.49 MT in the corresponding month of
previous fiscal.
The overall coal production also went up by 11.37 per cent to 60.42 MT in July as against 54.25 MT in the year-ago period.
Earlier, the government had mandated Coal India (CIL) to import coal as an emergency measure to avoid the fuel shortage at power utilities and build up buffer stock.
The state-owned firm accounts for over 80 per cent of India's coal output.
Subsequently, CIL awarded the contract for supply of 7.91 lakh tonnes of imported coal to PT Bara Daya Energy Ltd (consortium) to power generation companies (gencos) during August and September.
The gencos that had expressed willingness to buy imported coal included CESC, Adhunik Power, Rattan India, Sai Wardha and Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd.
On June 9, CIL had floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 million tonnes of coal. On June 10, CIL floated two medium-term tenders for sourcing 6 MT of additional coal from overseas in order to ensure domestic fuel supplies amid the fear of shortage during monsoon.
The move was part of the government's effort to build up stock of coal to avoid the reccurrence of power outages which happened in April due to shortage of the fossil fuel. Coal shortages at various gencos had impacted the electricity supply in the country during the peak summer months of April
and May.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Accused cannot be convicted on ground of suspicion: SC11 Aug 2022 7:29 PM GMT
'Dip in children coming for adoption points to illegal market'11 Aug 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Video of man smoking on SpiceJet flight surfaces; probe ordered11 Aug 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Minimata dedicated her entire life for human welfare: Baghel11 Aug 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Rs 56 cr cash, Rs 14 cr jewellery seized in Maha11 Aug 2022 7:27 PM GMT