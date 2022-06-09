CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector
New Delhi (PTI): State-owned CIL on Thursday said that it has floated its maiden tender to import 2.416 million tonnes of coal to ensure adequate supply of the fuel to power plants in the country.
The development assumes significance in the wake of the government making all efforts to build up stock of coal to avoid the reoccurrence of power outages, which happened in April on account of shortage of the fossil fuel.
"In a first-ever, Coal India Limited (CIL) on Wednesday floated an international competitive bidding e-tender, seeking bids for import of 2.41,6 million tonnes of coal," the company said in a statement.
The coal being sourced on behalf of the state power generation companies (gencos) and Independent Power Plants (IPPs) is based on the indents received from them, it said.
It is for July-September period of the current fiscal year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector9 Jun 2022 7:10 AM GMT
Satyendar Jain's ED custody extended till June 13 in money laundering...9 Jun 2022 6:57 AM GMT
CIL floats maiden tender to import 2.416 MT coal for power sector9 Jun 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Modi dispensation is No Dissonance Allowed' govt: Chidambaram9 Jun 2022 6:46 AM GMT
India's 'bio economy' grew by 8 times in last 8 years: PM Modi9 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT