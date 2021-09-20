Chinese firms to invest $15 bn in Pakistan's petchem sector

Islamabad: Chinese companies will invest $15 billion in Pakistan's petrochemical sector in Gwadar, including the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China, official media here reported on Sunday.

However, it was not clear if the projected investment is part of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or not. China is already carrying out various projects under the over $60 billion CPEC project, launched in 2015.

Talking to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency, Board of Investment Secretary Fareeha Mazhar said Chinese companies have expressed their readiness to invest $15 billion in Pakistan's petrochemical sector.

The Chinese companies would invest in the petrochemical sector in Gwadar, including the project of energy pipeline from Gwadar to China, Mazhar was quoted as saying in the report. She said bilateral talks are underway for investment in various projects related to Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Mazhar expressed hope that Chinese companies would also invest in Pakistan's energy, agriculture, tourism and other sectors in the future.

The Gwadar Port, a part of the CPEC project, is the key node of the Pakistan-China oil and gas pipeline. India has objected to the CPEC as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).