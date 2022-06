China's industrial production rebounds in May

Beijing: China's factory output rebounded in May, adding to a recovery from the latest COVID-induced economic slump after controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased.

Industrial production rose 0.7 per cent over a year earlier, recovering from April's 2.9 per cent contraction, government data showed. Consumer spending edged up compared with April but was lower than a year ago.

The data suggest a lockdown recovery got underway across most parts of the economy, said Sheana Yue of Capital Economics in a report.

China's case numbers in its latest wave of infections are low, but the ruling Communist Party's zero-COVID strategy that aims to isolate every person with the virus shut down most businesses in Shanghai starting in late March and suspended access or imposed other restrictions on other industrial cities. That fueled fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted.

Most factories, shops and other businesses in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities have been allowed to reopen but are expected to need weeks or months to return to normal activity.

Economists have cut forecasts of China's growth this year to as low as 2 per cent, well below the ruling Communist Party's target of 5.5 per cent. Some expect activity to shrink in the quarter ending in June before a gradual recovery begins.

Consumer spending, depressed by jitters over the economic outlook and possible job losses, rose 0.05 per cent in May compared with the previous month but was off 6.7 per cent from a year ago.

Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose 0.7 per cent compared with April.

Chinese leaders have promised tax rebates, free rent and other aid to help businesses recover.