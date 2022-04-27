'Chemicals exports touch $29.3 billion in 2021-22'

New Delhi: Chemicals exports have touched $29.3 billion in 2021-22 on account of healthy performance in areas like agrochemicals, dyes and speciality chemicals, the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

India is the sixth-largest producer of chemicals in the world, third in Asia and 14th in exports.

"Today, India leads in dyes production and contributes 16-18 per cent to the world's dyestuff exports. Indian dye is exported to over 90 countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The major export destinations are the US, China, Turkey, Russia and North-East Asian Countries (China, Hongkong, Japan, Korea RP, Taiwan, Macao, Mongolia), it added.

"This export growth has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges like high freight rates, container shortages, etc. The increase in chemical products exports has benefitted small and medium exporters from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh," it noted.