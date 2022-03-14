Centre seeks Parl nod for extra spending of Rs 1.07 lakh crore

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod for net additional spending of over Rs 1.07 lakh crore, including about Rs 15,000 crore towards fertiliser subsidy, in the third batch of supplementary demands for the current fiscal year.



According to the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, approval is being sought for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore.

Of this, proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to over Rs 1.07 lakh crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts aggregates to over Rs 50,946 crore.

For payment towards fertiliser subsidy, the government has sought additional fund to the tune of Rs 14,902 crore and Rs 4,950 crore for capital infusion in National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development and recapitalisation of public sector general insurance companies, according to the document.

There are four public sector general insurance companies-- New India Assurance Company, National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) and Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL). The government has also sought funds for recapitalisation of Regional Rural Banks, the third and final batch of supplementary demands for grants said.

For meeting additional expenditure towards payment of pension and other Retirement benefits for defence personnel, the government has sought Rs 1,028.50 crore additional fund.

With regard to meeting expenditure on additional transfer to GST Compensation Fund, the government has sought Rs 8,141.76 crore and additional Rs 150.99 crore for meeting expenditure on additional transfer to GST Compensation Fund for UTs.

For the various schemes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs including Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) houses for Economically Weaker Section(EWS) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, an additional Rs 30,169.69 crore has been sought.

The third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 includes 77 Grants and one Appropriation.

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary tabled the supplementary demands for grants, 2021-22, and also Budget 2022-23 for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The total expenditure of the central government for 2021-22 is estimated at Rs 37.70 lakh crore (Revised Estimate), which is higher than the Budget Estimate of Rs 34.83 lakh crore.

For 2022-23, the total expenditure of the central government has been estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore in Budget 2022-23, representing an increase of 13.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent over Budget Estimate and Revised Estimate of 2021-22, respectively.

Total fertiliser subsidy reached Rs 85,300 crore during the nine-month period. Of this, Rs 49,800 crore subsidy was on urea and the balance Rs 35,500 crore on phosphatic and potassium (P&K) fertilisers.

The government's fertiliser subsidy had touched a record Rs 1,38,500 crore in 2020-21.